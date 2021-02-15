ADVERTISEMENT
Dia Mirza ties the knot with entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza ties the knot with entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi, had announced separation with Sahil Sangha in a statement issued in August 2019

By Glamsham Editorial
Dia Mirza ties knot with entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi
Dia Mirza ties knot with entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi
Actress Dia Mirza on Monday tied the knot with Mumbai-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi.

In photographs and videos doing the rounds of social media, Dia looks gorgeous in a red zari work saree, with red dupatta and traditional wedding jewellery. The actress tied her hair in a bun covered with gajra. Groom Vaibhav is in a white kurta churidar, white jacket and golden dupatta.

In one video, the bride walking towards the wedding mandap while another set of photos show the bride and groom seated for the wedding.

The actress also offered a box full of sweets to the paparazzi present at the wedding.

The wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and relatives of the couple in attendance. Industry colleagues like Aditi Rao Hydari, Jackky Bhagnani and Gautam Gupta were clicked at the wedding.

Earlier in the day, the actress shared photos of her mehendi ceremony and bridal shower on social media.

This is Dia’s second marriage. The actress was previously married to Sahil Sangha from 2014 to 2019. The couple had announced their separation with a statement issued in August 2019.  –ians/abh/vnc

