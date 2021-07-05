Diana Penty doesn't want to process...

Adv.

Actress Diana Penty is having a serious case of Monday blues and says she doesn’t want to process the day. Diana shared a video on Instagram on Monday. In the clip, she is seen yawning, stretching and then falling into the bed.

“I don’t want to process today… #SystemCrashed #MondayBlues,” she wrote as caption.

On the work front, the actress will make her Malayalam debut soon, opposite actor Dulqar Salmaan.

Diana will also be seen in Kunal Deshmukh’s upcoming Bollywood film “Shiddat” alongside Mohit Raina and Radhika Madan.