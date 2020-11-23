Advtg.
Bollywood News

Diana Penty posts pics of flying in the time of Covid

By Glamsham Editorial
Diana Penty posts pics of flying in the time of Covid 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Bollywood actress Diana Penty has shared her experience of flying during the time of Covid, and she seems pleased about it.

Diana posted pictures and videos sitting in a flight with protection including mask and shield. Actor Siddhant Malhotra can be seen sitting behind her in one of the frames.

“Flying in the times of COVID ft. @sidmalhotra,” Diana captioned the image.

Advtg.

Diana will next be seen in the romantic drama “Shiddat”, which also stars Mohit Raina, Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal.

She recently shared that she follows her gut feeling when it comes to finalising her scripts, and said that it has never let her down.

–IANS

Advtg.

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleDiana Penty posts pics of flying in the time of Covid (Lead)
Next articleAbhishek Bachchan off to Kolkata for 'Bob Biswas' shoot

Related Articles

News

Abhishek Bachchan off to Kolkata for 'Bob Biswas' shoot

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kolkata, Nov 23 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Bachchan is on his way to Kolkata to resume shooting for his upcoming film, Bob Biswas.The actor took...
Read more
News

Diana Penty posts pics of flying in the time of Covid (Lead)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Bollywood actress Diana Penty has shared her experience of flying during the time of Covid, and she seems pleased about...
Read more
News

Telangana announces package to help Covid-hit film industry

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hyderabad, Nov 23 (IANS) The Telangana government on Monday announced a package to help Telugu film industry reeling under the impact of the Covid-19...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Diana Penty posts pics of flying in the time of Covid 2

Katie Holmes opens up on her new film 'The Secret: Dare...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Actress Katie Holmes has spoken of what attracted her to the script of her upcoming romantic drama, The Secret:...
Diana Penty posts pics of flying in the time of Covid 3

Sumeet Vyas recalls the defining moment he decided to be an...

Diana Penty posts pics of flying in the time of Covid 3

Abhishek Bachchan off to Kolkata for 'Bob Biswas' shoot

Diana Penty posts pics of flying in the time of Covid 5

Diana Penty posts pics of flying in the time of Covid

Diana Penty posts pics of flying in the time of Covid 6

Diana Penty posts pics of flying in the time of Covid...

Diana Penty posts pics of flying in the time of Covid 3

Kajol's next 'Tribhanga' could release digitally in January

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks