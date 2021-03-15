ADVERTISEMENT

Producer-director Dibakar Banerjee of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar that releases this Friday, has an interesting take on how a film like this cannot be made during the pandemic.

Dibakar Banerjee says, “I am so happy that in the middle of COVID, I am releasing one of my films which captures the outside so much. It’s all about the outdoors, the roads of Delhi, the hills of Uttarakhand, the buses, the train stations, so you are really outside and you are with people, the texture, the locations, the mountains, the hills, the bus stations, the Gurgaon highways.”

The acclaimed director Dibakar Banerjee adds, “I am so happy that, the film is releasing right now because when we see this it’s like something that we can’t show right now, something that we can’t shoot right now. It’s like glimpses of what was pre-COVID. It is such an amazing glimpse and such a nice sort of historical moment. It’s a very, very pre-COVID film.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a raw and edgy suspense thriller that pits Arjun Kapoor versus Parineeti Chopra. While Arjun Kapoor plays a Haryanvi cop, Parineeti Chopra plays a corporate woman from New Delhi.