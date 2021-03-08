ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Dibaker Banerjee finds ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ connect in ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’

Dibaker Banerjee has found a connection between his 2006 directorial Khosla Ka Ghosla and his upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

By Glamsham Bureau
Dibaker Banerjee finds 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' connect in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'
Dibaker Banerjee finds 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' connect in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mumbai, March 8: Filmmaker Dibaker Banerjee has found a connection between his 2006 directorial Khosla Ka Ghosla and his upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. He says his new film has taken long to release. just like the 2006 film.

“‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ has taken so long to come to the screen that it has become my other Khosla. The audience and filmmakers all over the world have had an eventful past year. It’s only when something is taken away from us do we realize the true value of it,” said the filmmaker.

He says he wanted Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar to be a film that couples, families, and friends could watch in the theatres and then go out for dinner and argue over.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ours will be one of the first films to open theatrically, and I’m waiting to watch if that happens (with masks on!) or the audience passes the genre-bending and independent-minded (effort) to go for the ummer blockbusters that are waiting for us to be the cannon fodder and then come in and wave their victory flags!” he added.

“Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar” was supposed to release last year. Due to the pandemic the film got pushed.

“We are the only film in history perhaps to run a trailer for a year before release! But there’s a second trailer for those who want fresh insights into the crazy adventures of Sandy and Pinky. And I still want couples, families and friends fighting about whose film it was — Sandy or Pinky — with masks on, at a theatre next door. I want all of us to be safe, be entertained and reclaim a bit of our lost lives –like Sandy and Pinky in the film.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The film will see Arjun Kapoor play a Haryanvi cop quirkily named Pinky, while Parineeti Chopra essays the role of an ambitious girl from the corporate world, Sandeep.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleWhatsApp to password protect your chat backups on Cloud
Next articleRoman Kemp opens up on struggle with depression
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Arjun Kapoor: Crucial for women to stand up for themselves

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Arjun Kapoor feels it is crucial for women to stand up for themselves and their dreams, and shatter stereotypes
Read more
Fashion and Lifestyle

Yami gives tutorial on how to get clicked for picture

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 7: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has shared steps on how to get the perfect picture on her social media platform. Yami posted a...
Read more
News

John Abraham is 'waiting for wardrobe', poses with just a pillow!

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actor John Abraham treated his fans to an interesting picture of himself on Instagram on Tuesday. Posing with just...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021