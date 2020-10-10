Advtg.
Home Bollywood News

Did Kangana Ranaut just take a dig at someone?

By Glamsham Editorial
Kangana Ranaut Judgementall Hai Kya
Kangana Ranaut Judgementall Hai Kya
Advtg.

Did Kangana Ranaut just take an indirect dig at someone? Seems like it, if you consider what Kangana has to say while opening up in a new tweet on the controversy that surrounded her 2019 release, Judgementall Hai Kya.

Kangana tweeted on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on Saturday.

“The film that we made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan, after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it’s a good film, do watch it today,” Kangana tweeted, and shared a clip of the film.

Advtg.

“Judgementall Hai Kya”, which also features Rajkummar Rao, was initially titled “Mental Hai Kya”. The original title, however, was deemed insensitive by many, forcing the makers to change it.

Deepika’s The Live Love Laugh Foundation was among the organisations that condemned the title and poster of “Mental Hai Kya”.

“Judgementall Hai Kya” failed to generate box office success upon release. The film follows the story of Bobby, played by Kangana, whose life pivots between reality and illusions, and her new neighbour Keshav (Rajkummar Rao) who, she is convinced, is a psychotic killer.  –ians/sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleSayani Gupta distributes sanitary pads at orphanage on birthday
Next articleJagjit Singh’s 9th death anniversary: Film & music fraternity pay tribute

Related Articles

News

Big B turns 78: The legacy keeps growing

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BY SUGANDHA RAWALNew Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) A few days before turning 78 on Sunday, Bollywood Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan signed a new multilingual mega...
Read more
News

Amitabh Bachchan shares his work schedule

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has shared his busy work schedule with fans on social media. Big B posted an...
Read more
News

Amitabbh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone together in a mega project

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will star with Telugu superstar Prabhas in a multi-lingual mega production for the big screen.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Did Kangana Ranaut just take a dig at someone? 1

Manoj Bajpayee: Self doubt is something every actor goes through

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Two National Awards, a Padma Shri and an experience of 26 years in the Hindi Film Industry later, acclaimed...
Did Kangana Ranaut just take a dig at someone? 2

Big B turns 78: Amitabh Bachchan temple hosts virtual meet for...

Did Kangana Ranaut just take a dig at someone? 2

Big B turns 78: The legacy keeps growing

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Super Over against Mumbai Indians freed me up: Kohli

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Ex-Kerala, Railways cricketer Suresh Kumar found hanging in his home

Hina Khan

Hina Khan

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks