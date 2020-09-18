Home Bollywood News

Sunny Leone: Lunch date! Catching up on world drama!

By Glamsham Editorial
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone seems to be taking a dig at Kangana Ranaut in her new Instagram post on Friday, for dragging her name into the Urmila Matondkar controversy.

After calling Urmila Matondkar a “soft porn star” the day before, Kangana had defended her statement saying fake feminists are equating being a porn star to something derogatory. She added that the film industry had welcomed former adult star Sunny.

Sunny on Friday took to Instagram to share a picture with the caption, “Lunch date! Catching up on world drama!”

View this post on Instagram

Lunch date! Catching up on world drama!

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Advtg.

The second photo in her post seems like a clearer assertion. It reads: “It’s funny how the people that know the least about you have the most to say.”

The post was liked by many of her fans and followers, with one person writing: “Accurate!”

On Thursday, Kangana defended her “soft porn star” statement, writing: “Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory.”

Advtg.

During an interview with a news channel, Kangana reacted to an interview given by Urmila, where the latter questioned her motives while accusing Bollywood’s alleged ‘drug-mafia’. Reacting to it, Kangana said that Urmila is “making a mockery” about her struggles, and called her a soft porn star. –IANS/sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleBrad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s reunion turns flirty at Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read
Next articleSalman Khan was ‘Wanted’ 11 years ago!? Know more

Related Articles

News

Kangana Ranaut to quit twitter if…!?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Amid backlash against her abrasive comments on Urmila Matondkar, Jaya Bachchan and Bollywood in general, actress Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she...
Read more
News

Sona Mohapatra finds Kangana Ranaut’s recent attacks ‘Worst act of opportunism’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singer Sona Mohapatra has slammed actress Kangana Ranaut, saying that playing the messiah by using a tragic death is the worst act...
Read more
News

Urmila Matondkar thanks ‘real people of India’ for support after Kangana’s ‘soft porn star’ jibe

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Urmila Matondkar took to Twitter on Friday to thank those who stood by her after Kangana Ranaut referred to her as a...
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Sunny Leone: Lunch date! Catching up on world drama! 1

Terence Lewis turns actor for Palaash Muchhal's music video

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Ace choreographer Terence Lewis got a chance to show his acting skills in a video for a new song...
Sunny Leone: Lunch date! Catching up on world drama! 2

SSR tribute song talks of justice for late actor

Sunny Leone: Lunch date! Catching up on world drama! 2

Kriti Sanon dated Sushant Singh Rajput, claims Lizaa Malik

Sunny Leone: Lunch date! Catching up on world drama! 2

Madhurima Tuli, Ssharad Malhotra in short film on urban marriage

Sunny Leone: Lunch date! Catching up on world drama! 2

Ileana D'Cruz calls herself 'derpy dork head'

Sunny Leone: Lunch date! Catching up on world drama! 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi's double dose of humour

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks