Advtg.
Bollywood News

Didi wishes SRK on birthday, calls him 'charming brother'

By Glamsham Editorial
Didi wishes SRK on birthday, calls him 'charming brother' 1
Advtg.

Kolkata, Nov 2 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wished Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 55th birthday.

Banerjee took to Twitter and wished luck to the Bollywood star. She said: “Warmest birthday greetings to @iamsrk. Wish you good health and all the success in life.”

She called King Khan her “charming brother” and wished him all the success in future endeavours.

Advtg.

Shah Rukh Khan has been the official brand ambassador for West Bengal government since Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress stormed to power in 2011. Khan also has a strong association with the state government in promoting Bengal’s film industry as with the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).

State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister and former Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim also wished SRK on his birthday. “Wish you a very long and eventful life,” he wrote on Twitter.

–IANS

Advtg.

sbn/in

Advtg.
Previous articleBeyonce owns 80,000 bees and it’s shocking
Next articleSuriya on playing ‘real-life hero' in Soorarai Pottru

Related Articles

News

SRK turns 55: Friends, family, fans greet actor

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Shah Rukh Khan turned 55 on Monday, and wishes poured in on social media from friends, colleagues and fans across...
Read more
News

SRK turns 55: Rapper Big Deal releases ‘Shahrukh Khan Flow’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Rapper Big Deal says he was discriminated against for his looks as a child, and it was superstar Shah Rukh...
Read more
IPL

SRK more exciting than Tom Cruise: Morgan on King Khan's 55th B'day

IANS - 0
Dubai, Nov 2 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders team members on Monday extended wishes to their franchise owner and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks