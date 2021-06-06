Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

Dilip Kumar hospitalised after experiencing breathlessness

By Glamsham Bureau
Dilip Kumar hospitalised after experiencing breathlessness
Dilip Kumar hospitalised after experiencing breathlessness
Adv.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Khar’s Hinduja Hospital here, on Sunday. According to the update on his official Twitter handle, the actor has been admitted after experiencing breathlessness.

The tweet at 11:25 am on his official Twitter handle read, “Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital, Khar for routine tests and investigations. He has had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe.”

The 98-year-old actor, who is considered legendary in Indian cinema, was admitted last month as well. However, he was discharged after two days.

Adv.
Previous articleDhaka Premier League: BCB to investigate bio-bubble breach
Next articleEl Salvador to make Bitcoin legal tender
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates