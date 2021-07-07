Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

Dilip Kumar was a cinematic legend: PM Narendra Modi

By Glamsham Bureau
Dilip Kumar was a cinematic legend: PM Narendra Modi
Late Dilip Kumar Saab
Adv.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his condolences over the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar. Modi said Dilip Kumar will be remembered as a “cinematic legend” and his death is a loss to the cultural world.

“Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday morning due to age-related illness.

Adv.

He was 98. He died at the private Hinduja Hospital where he had been admitted for certain breathing issues.

Adv.
Previous articleDilip Kumar’s extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered: Rahul
Next articleDilip Kumar no more, Indian film frat mourns thespian’s death
Adv.
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates