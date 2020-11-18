Advtg.
Bollywood News

Diljit Dosanjh on learning Marathi for his new role

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh had to learn Marathi for his latest release, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, and he admits that picking up a new language was not an easy task.

“The things that a man must do for love! My character had to learn Marathi for his lady love and I had to for the love for my film. It’s the kind of movie that’s so seeped in innocence that you want to work towards making it better. My character speaks Marathi quite a few times in the film. He is a Bombay boy, so it’s a part of his lingo,” said Diljit.

“Picking up a new language is always difficult but that was a requirement in this film. It felt authentic. So when my character had to woo Fatima’s character, he used these adorable Marathi lines. Those scenes are kinda heartwarming. It was such a joy to see the work you’ve put in come alive on screen. It’s the kind of simple, uncomplicated love that we don’t celebrate enough anymore,” he added.

The comedy drama helmed by Abhishek Sharma released on November 15. It is the first new Bollywood release after the theatres re-opened following the long break due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Diljit even tweeted to thank fans who ventured out to watch the film during the pandemic.

–IANS

nn/vnc

