Advtg.
Bollywood News

Dimple Kapadia announces release date of 'Tenet' in India

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia has announced that her much-awaited Hollywood film “Tenet”, helmed by Christopher Nolan, will release on December 4 in India.

“I’m extremely delighted to announce the release of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ on December 4 all across cinemas in India. It has been an honour for me to be associated with this project. The film has some spectacular action sequences, turns and twists that you can best enjoy only on the big screen,” Dimple said.

The sci-fi action film also stars Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Martin Donovan, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

Advtg.

Nolan wrote and directed the film, which is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures in theatres.

“Tenet”, which was shot in India, the US, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Italy and Norway, will be available to the Indian audience in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

–IANS

Advtg.

nn/rs

Advtg.
Previous articleShastri enjoys 'good conversation' about cricket with Gill ahead of Aus ODIs
Next articleNikkhil Arya happy to join 'fun' team of 'Brahmarakshas 2'

Related Articles

News

Theatres have reopened but film trade looks for ‘a pan-India film’ to bring in audience

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ever since cinemas reopened in parts of India as part of the unlock process, a few new releases -- including Hollywood films...
Read more
News

Robert Pattinson celebrates 'real-life heroes'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
London, Oct 25 (IANS) Actor Robert Pattinson, who is currently shooting the superhero film The Batman in London, took out time to celebrate Covid-19...
Read more
News

The Batman: Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz resume filming amid Covid-19 crisis

Omkar Padte - 0
'The Batman' has resumed filming for several weeks now, and fans of the upcoming Warner Bros film have been eagerly waiting for it.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Dimple Kapadia announces release date of 'Tenet' in India 1

Nikkhil Arya happy to join 'fun' team of 'Brahmarakshas 2'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Actor Nikkhil Arya says he is happy to join the cast of "Brahmarakshas 2", in which he will play the...
Dimple Kapadia announces release date of 'Tenet' in India 2

Dimple Kapadia announces release date of 'Tenet' in India

Dimple Kapadia announces release date of 'Tenet' in India 3

Shastri enjoys 'good conversation' about cricket with Gill ahead of Aus...

Dimple Kapadia announces release date of 'Tenet' in India 2

Katrina undergoes Covid test 'with a smile'

Dimple Kapadia announces release date of 'Tenet' in India 2

Bharti, Harsh get 13 days' judicial custody (Lead)

Dimple Kapadia announces release date of 'Tenet' in India 2

Taapsee Pannu has a hilarious post about an emoji

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks