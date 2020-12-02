Bollywood News

Dimple Kapadia: No time to bond on Christopher Nolan’s set

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia says there is no time to bond while working on the set of filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

The actress worked with Nolan on his much-awaited film “Tenet”.

“There is no time to bond,” Dimple told IANS while giving a glimpse of the work style on Nolan’s set.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is Nolan’s set. You don’t bond here, you work here, you just work. There are early calls, like 4am, and finish work. There is non-stop hard work. By the time you are done, you are ready to collapse,” she added.

Dubbed as “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage”, Nolan’s new film takes one on a thrilling time-bending mission with two secret agents, essayed by Robert Pattinson and John David Washington.

In the film, Dimple is seen as Priya, who is crucial to the narrative. Her character emerges as a deadly person, splashed with various shades of grey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about her own experience, she said: “When I am working, I become the baby of the set. I don’t know why. They took care of me. There was a lot of love and affection and care.”

The Warner Bros. Pictures also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clemence Poesy. It has been shot across seven countries — India, the US, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, and Norway.

The film is scheduled to release in India on December 4. It will be available to the Indian audience in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleArmie Hammer to play 'The Godfather producer in series about making of film
Next articlePapon recalls the first song he recorded

Related Articles

News

Robert Pattinson: 'Tenet' is Christopher Nolan on steroids

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Dec 2 (IANS) Actor Robert Pattinson says his new film, Tenet, is incredibly complex as well as ambitious, and says the much-awaited...
Read more
News

What made Dimple Kapadia finally ‘believe in herself’? Surprised… read on

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Veteran Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia was initially hesitant to be part of the new Christopher Nolan biggie, Tenet. However, being a part of the...
Read more
News

Dimple Kapadia announces release date of 'Tenet' in India

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia has announced that her much-awaited Hollywood film "Tenet", helmed by Christopher Nolan, will release on December...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Dimple Kapadia: No time to bond on Christopher Nolan’s set 1

Ava: Cliches kill the thrills (IANS Review; Rating: * * )

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ava (film on Netflix); Cast: Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, John Malkovich, Geena Davis, Jess Weixler, Common; Direction: Tate Taylor; Rating: * * (two stars)BY...
Dimple Kapadia: No time to bond on Christopher Nolan’s set 2

Bengal T20 Challenge: Shahbaz guides Tapan to win over Bagan

Taylor Swift pic courtesy instagram

Taylor Swift shows the glimpse of “Love Story”

Rapper Drake and Barack Obama

Drake gets Barack Obama’s ‘Thumbs up’ to play him in biopic

Dimple Kapadia: No time to bond on Christopher Nolan’s set 3

Dec 9 SC hearing not on BCCI office-bearers' tenure: Amicus curiae

Dimple Kapadia: No time to bond on Christopher Nolan’s set 4

If they can keep wide yorker fields, we can switch-hit: Maxwell

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020