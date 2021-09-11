Dino Morea: I love acting but producing is also great

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Dino Morea has got a great response for his performance as Shaibani Khan in the latest series ‘The Empire’ and his production venture ‘Helmet’.

He says he loves to act but he also finds creating content as a producer greatly satisfying.

Talking to IANS about which one is more daunting producing or acting, Dino shared: “When I constantly started saying no to all the terrible offers coming my way I wanted to stay connected to the film industry. I wanted to produce and create content that I would like watching… My first film was ‘Jism 2’.”

The 45-year-old actor took almost nine years for his next production venture ‘Helmet’, starring Aparshakti Khurana.

He revealed why: “I took some time after that because I was really confused about whether to produce or act… I decided to let me do both and it is possible. I am capable. I can make great content and the content I am confident about…”

Fortunately, ‘The Empire’ came his way.

“After all the hard work and saying no for so long, I think the red light has turned to green… The patience and persistence is paying off. I am happy about… I still love acting but producing is also great. I want to create more content, we are pitching for three more movies,” he said.

