Diplo denies distributing revenge porn

Los Angeles, Nov 18 (IANS) Grammy Award-winning DJ Diplo has denied allegations of an anonymous woman that he distributed revenge porn images of her.

A restraining order has been filed against Diplo by the woman, who alleged that the music producer distributed “revenge porn” images of her to “humiliate her and to scare other women out of coming forward”, according to The Daily Beast.

Now, Diplo’s lawyer has denied the accusations against his client, reports rollingstone.com.

Bryan Freedman, an attorney representing Diplo, said: “To be clear, in no way has my client violated any law. In fact, he has repeatedly made it clear that he wants nothing to do with this person.”

Last month, the woman, who is based in Los Angeles, tweeted her accusations against Diplo, saying he hired a private investigator after the two had an argument.

“The private investigator stated to me that he knew my address, he knew my parents address, he knew my place of work as well as my parents place to work. Take that as you may but most people will take that as a threat,” she claimed in a Twitter thread.

She also alleged he filmed sexual activity without her consent. After she posted the thread, a social media user posted a naked photo of the woman on Twitter.

“She alleges in her declaration of support of the restraining order that the only person that had that picture other than her was him,” said her attorney Lisa Bloom.

The restraining order hearing is scheduled for December 7.

–IANS

sug/vnc