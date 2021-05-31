Director Ajit Shirole is furious with author Girish Kuber

Adv.

Director Ajit Shirole who has 13 popular Marathi films to his credit, recently announced that he is making his debut in Bollywood with his mega budget film ‘Shivputra Sambhaji’. The film will be based on the life of 2nd Chhatrapati of the Maratha Empire and eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje.

Recently, director Ajit Shirole came across a book named ‘Renaissance State’ The book however contains improper and flawed information about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje, “People now-a-days are blinded by fame and popularity that they would go to any extent inorder to reach the top. They don’t even mind spreading a false narrative about important people from our history,” reasoned Ajit Shirole.

Speaking about this incident further director Ajit Shirole says, “Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje has always been an inspiration to me and the whole world. He was extremely skilled, talented and smart in every aspect of life especially in war. At the age of 14 Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje had written granths. His guerilla warfare tactics were unbeatable. He was the undefeated Maratha Warrior who fought valiantly against the Mughals, British and Portuguese for Swarajaya. To highlight more on such information about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje’s life, we decided to make ‘Shivputra Sambhaji’, For the past few years I and Pratap Gangavane have been working together and researching about Sambhaji Maharaj’s life.”

Adv.

“I am issuing a public challenge to the author that if he is still confident on his writing he should meet me at Vadhu Budruk, the place where Sambhaji Raje’s last rites were carried out after he sacrificed his life for Swarajya and with the proof that what he has written is true or be ready to apologise .”

Ajit Shirole is furious about this baseless narrative going around about such a fearless and loved Maratha warrior & has made it very clear he will clear this issue soon.