Director Dushyant Pratap Singh: Hiten Tejwani is an amazing actor

During the time of Covid Pandemic in 2021 Director Dushyant Pratap Singh’s film ‘Hundred Bucks’ was well received by the film critics. His recent released film “Trahimam”, Director Dushyant Pratap Singh’s new film “Zindagi Shatranj Hai” is set to release in new year. Zindagi Shatranj Hai starring Hiten Tejwani, Bruna Abdullah, Shahwar Ali, Pankaj Berry and Hemant Pandey. Singers Daler Mehndi and Arjuman Mughal will be seen in guest appearances. Dushyant Pratap Singh talks about his film and his journey so far.

Dushyant Pratap Singh said, “This is a modern edge thrilling and suspenseful film. The film will keep the audience glued to the seat from the first scene till the end. Along with Hiten Tejwani, all the other actors in the film have performed very well.” Also the music of the film is very good, we are a very good gift for cinema lovers in the new year.”

When asked about his expectations from this film he said, “Every director expects that the film which he or she is going to present to the audience will get a good response and love from the audience. When the film gets a good response from the audience, we directors and every one who is involved in the making of a film get more motivation to create more authentic content and present some more interesting stories to the audience. I have done so much hard work in making this film and Apart from this film, my other projects are also aligned,” he concluded.

Director Dushyant Pratap Singh’s film Zindagi Shatranj Hai is going to be released in theatres on 20 January 2023. In the trailer of this film Zindagi Shatranj Hai we can clearly see that this is an upcoming thriller movie which revolves around a man whose wife is not ready to accept him as her husband despite the fact that everyone else was telling her that he is her husband. On the other hand, a mysterious murder started in the city which traces their way to the same house. Each and every character in the movie is playing their turn with different motives and Director Dushyant Pratap Singh has brilliantly directed this entire story of this film with a great star cast like Hiten Tejwani, Shawar Ali, Pankanj Berry, Zaid Shaikh, Rajkumar Kanojiya, Ashutosh Kaushik, Hemant Pandey, Ekta Jain, Bruna Abdullah and Arjumman Mughal.

Popularly known singer Daler Mehndi is also seen in this film as a guest appearance. Music composers like Anjjan Bhattacharya and Indrani Bhattacharjee are also a part of this film which is enough to put us in a good mood and make us groove. The shooting of this film is done in Mumbai and Delhi.

Zindagi Shatranj Hai is produced by Anand Prakash, Mrinalini Singh, and Faheem Qureshi and directed by Dushyant Pratap Singh under the banner of Anand Motion Pictures. The film stars Hiten Tejwani, Bruna Abdullah, Shahwar Ali, Pankaj Berry and Hemant Pandey in lead roles. Also, singers Daler Mehndi and Arjuman Mughal will be seen in guest appearances. The Story, Screenplay and dialogues are by M Salim, Cinematography is done by Suhas Rao, and the editors of this film are Sunil Yadav and Arun Yadav. The film will be released in theatres across the country on 20 January 2023.