discovery+ India to add 100 new shows

discovery+, today announced its largest content portfolio expansion. Starting June, over 100 new shows from Kids and library content will be added. From fresh weekly episodes of key acquisitions like ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ featuring Gordon Ramsay, the chef with a cult following, live races from thrilling 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship’, to highly appreciated motoring television series, ‘Top Gear America’ hosted by William Fichtner, Tom Ford and Antron Brown, discovery+ ’s new slate has it all.

Be it walking with migrating elephants in ‘Walking with Elephants ft. Levison Wood’ or navigating love under overbearing mothers’ eyes in ‘I Love A Mama’s Boy’, along with new episodes of the franchise ‘Undercover Billionaire: Comeback City’, the audience is ensured to be entertained in more ways than one.

discovery+ will be expanding its library even further with the acquisition of global and local titles from the A+E Networks’ (including from History TV18) library. From top-rated reality tv series like ‘Pawn Stars’ based on a family-owned pawn shop to America’s favourite treasure hunters, ‘Storage Wars’ to ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’, the longest-running and most successful HistoryTV18 franchise hosted by Krushna Abhishek and ‘Kumbh’ based on a famous religious festival amongst other enthralling titles, users will have world-class content available at their fingertips.

Adding onto the delight, a special curated kids content slate including exciting and appealing new shows like ‘Mr. Bean’, ‘Little Singham’, ‘Kids Baking Championship’, ‘My Little Pony’, ‘Hanuman’, ‘Mister Maker’ among other fun titles to be introduced for kids. Children will be able to immerse themselves into the world of fantasy and never-ending adventure whilst increasing their knowledge through informative titles like How Do Animals Do That, MythBusters Jr to name a few.

Expanding its local original production in 2021, with standout titles including ‘Star vs Food’, ‘Secrets of Sinauli: Discovery of the Century’, ‘Mission Frontline’, ‘Ladakh Warriors’ and ‘Vande Bharat Flight IX 1344: Hope To Survival’, the app has become home to strong locally differentiated content in the real-life entertainment and learning space.