Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Actress Disha Parmar took to Instagram on Monday to share her mantra for feeling good in these gloomy times, along with a couple of pictures.

In the images, the actress looks stunning in a yellow kurta. She keeps her hair open and wears colourful earrings.

“Put on some, feel good, click a picture maybe… And then back to bed. #currentnormal,” she wrote, adding a lipstick emoji.

Disha will soon tie the knot with singer Rahul Vaidya, who is currently shooting for the stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” in Cape Town. The couple was clicked together as they bid adieu at the airport recently.

She recently featured in the music video “Madhanya” alongside Rahul.

Disha is known for her roles in shows such as “Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara” and “Woh Apna Sa”.

–IANS

anj/vnc