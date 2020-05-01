Advertisement
Home Bollywood News

Disha Patani feels grateful to be part of ‘Baaghi’ franchise

Disha Patani feels grateful to be part of 'Baaghi' franchise 1
By Glamsham Editorial
Disha Patani:'Baaghi' franchise has helped me a lot
Disha Patani (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Advertisement

Actress Disha Patani says the “Baaghi” franchise has helped her come a long.

Disha Patani featured alongside actor Tiger Shroff in “Baaghi 2” in 2018, and had a special appearance in “Baaghi 3” this year.

Also Read: Salman, Aamir, KJo mourn Rishi Kapoor’s death on social media

Advertisement

“From sharpening my dancing skills to finally having a solo performance in ‘Baaghi 3′, the franchise has helped me come a long way. I am very grateful to be a part of the Baaghi family again,” Disha Patani said, of her presence in the third film, after the second one a couple of years ago.

“Baaghi 3”, directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, also has Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the cast.

Advertisement

Also Read: Anushka Sharma’s iconic dialogues from her movies

“I would also like to thank Sajid sir for giving me this opportunity. I’m glad that ‘Baaghi 3′ is making its digital debut so that millions of people can watch the movie from the comfort of their own homes,” Disha Patani added.

Advertisement

Talking about the film’s launch on a streaming platform, Tiger said: “With the world being on lockdown, families stuck at home are looking to be entertained together. ‘Baaghi 3′ makes for a perfect entertainer to watch on a Sunday afternoon with your entire family.”

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor’s death stuns Maharashtra leaders

“Baaghi 3” made its worldwide digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on May 1.

Riteish said: “‘Baaghi 3′ is one of the most fun movies I have worked on! Playing the character of ‘Vikram’ was challenging and thrilling; The launch of this action thriller digitally is absolutely exciting. Perfect film for the entire family to sit together and enjoy at home.”

To this, Shraddha added: “I hope people enjoy ‘Baaghi 3′. We had a terrific time making it. A lot of hard work has gone into it.”

Talking about the film, Ahmed said: “Right from the word go, I was sure of the treatment I wanted to give ‘Baaghi 3′ — and with all the reactions from the audience so far, I am so excited that the adrenaline-pumping action has left them spell-bound. We cannot wait to reach a larger audience with ‘Baaghi 3′ digital launch.”

Advertisement
Previous articleMadonna’s unusual 1994 album bags top spot on iTunes chart
Next articleSurbhi Chandna looks like a red mirchi in her latest photoshoot

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Disha Patani shares throwback image in self-quarantine days, raises temperature

Glamsham Editorial -
Bollywood actress Disha Patani on Wednesday shared a throwback image on social media as the entire country is in lockdown mode to fight COVID-19. Disha Patani, who like millions of her fans, is in self-quarantine to take precaution amid the Novel Coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
News

Disha Patani in glamorous off-shoulder outfits

Glamsham Editorial -

Disha Patani’s latest performance in Malang has taken the audiences by total awe as the actress unleashed a new side of hers which truly had the audience’s attention glued to her, on-screen.

The free-spirited character was loved and appreciated by all and we all got to see the all-new, sizzling avatar of the hottest actress of Bollywood. Disha taking no breaks will be seen in Radhe will be next seen alongside Salman Khan.

Disha is truly a live wire and has already proved her versatility as an actress by giving various on-screen performances. Disha is truly the most desirable actress and no one can match the charisma the actress brings on-screen. The heat truly sets the screen on fire. The next exciting project being Ek Villain 2 along with Radhe for a stellar year ahead.

Disha was looking nothing less than a diva clad in a sexy off-shoulder gown. The actress gave out the perfect party vibe slaying in this off-shoulder. Check out the Disha Patani's off-shoulder photos below:

Read more
Lyrics

Song Lyrics of I Am A Disco Dancer by Benny Dayal

Glamsham Editorial -
Directed and choreographed by Bosco Leslie Martis, with music produced by Salim-Sulaiman and sung by Benny Dayal, this is a reinterpretation of the popular iconic song – I am a Disco Dancer , from the 1980s hit film – Disco Dancer, which starred Mithun Chakrabarty, and had chartbusting music by the one and only Bappi Lahiri.
Read more
Advertisement

UPDATES

Sia ‘Saved My Life’ Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the Song Lyrics of 'Saved My Life by Sia co written by Dua Lipa
Read more

‘Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna’: Songs to relive Pooja and Kabir’s love story

Feature G Shweta -
We have a list of the songs from the serial ‘Ek Bhram...Sarvagun Sampanna’ to make you nostalgic and relive Pooja and Kabir’s love story again.
Read more

Song Lyrics of RINGTONE by Vicky Sandhu

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Ringtone Lyrics by Preetinder is Latest Punjabi song written by Vicky Sandhu. This song is featuring Jannat Zubair, Siddharth Nigam and music of new song is given by Rajat Nagpal while video is directed by Gurinder Bawa.
Read more

Khalid ‘Eleven’ Song Lyrics ft. Summer Walker

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of Eleven by Khalid ft.Summer Walker Director by Daniel Russell
Read more

Surbhi Chandna looks like a red mirchi in her latest photoshoot

Fashion n Lifestyle G Shweta -
Surbhi is seen wearing a red hot dress, with minimal makeup look. She is just looking perfect in this latest photoshoot.
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glamsham.com - © 2020