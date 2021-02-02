ADVERTISEMENT
Disha Patani is white hot in new bikini post

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani on Tuesday has shared a picture on Instagram flaunting perfect curves in a pristine white bikini.

In the image, the actress sports a white bikini, looking away from the camera with the ocean can be seen in the background. The photo seems to be from her recent Maldivian getaway.

“Missing the palm tree and beach emoji,” she wrote as caption.

Krishna Shroff, Disha’s friend and her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff’s sister, dropped this comment: “Natural beaut.”

Disha’s sister Khushboo Patani wrote: “Wow beauty”.

Disha will next be seen in “Radhe”, co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva.

She is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri on the set of “Ek Villain 2”. The actress has earlier collaborated with Mohit in their 2020 film “Malang”.

Disha will also be seen in “KTina”, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

–IANS

dc/vnc

