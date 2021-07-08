Adv.
BollywoodNews

Disha Patani lifts 80 kilos of weight

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani on Thursday took everyone by surprise by lifting 80 kilos of weights in the gym.

Disha posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen doing weighted squats with 80 kilos of weight. The actress shared that she did one repetition.

“80kg 1 rep thank you @rajendradhole,” Disha captioned the picture.

Krishna Shroff, who is the sister of Disha’s beau Tiger Shroff, commented: “Strong.”

Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff praised Disha.

“This is the same girl who started squats with an empty bar!!! Mehnat!” Ayesha wrote.

The actress was recently seen in Salman Khan’s Eid release of the year, “Radhe”. She also has “Ek Villain Returns” along with John Abraham coming up, and will be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama “KTina”.

–IANS

dc/vnc

