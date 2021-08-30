HomeBollywoodNews

Disha Patani: Prabhudeva likes to improvise

Actress Disha Patani, who collaborated with Prabhudeva in the film 'Radhe', says the choreographer-filmmaker likes to improvise.

By Glamsham Bureau
Disha Patani: Prabhudeva likes to improvise
Disha Patani | pic courtesy: instagram
Actress Disha Patani, who collaborated with Prabhudeva in the film 'Radhe', says the choreographer-filmmaker likes to improvise.

Reminiscing about working with Prabhudeva, Disha said: “When I was offered ‘Radhe’, I was really excited to work on the film. It’s been a learning experience, as with any project. Prabhu Sir likes to improvise while I am used to being prepared before going on the set.”

The 29-year-old actress, who is rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff, talked about how ‘Radhe’ has some “catchy” numbers.

“I love dancing and the film has some really catchy songs like ‘Seeti Maar’ that I thoroughly enjoyed preparing for. I look forward to entertaining my fans with more films like this,” she added.

Superstar Salman Khan-starrer ‘Radhe’ is set to have its television premiere on September 5 on Zee Cinema.

Source@dishapatani
