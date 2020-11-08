Advtg.
Disha Patani shares glamorous photos with fans

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Actress Disha Patani on Sunday treated her fans with her glamorous pictures and videos.

In the short Instagram clip, Disha is seen flaunting her make-up.

“Sunday morning make-up… glitter and pink’s,” she captioned the clip.

She looks gorgeous in a sea green coloured tank top, teaming up her look with cross locket.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha recently wrapped up shooting for “Radhe”, co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda.The film is directed by Prabhudeva.

Disha also has the starring role in “KTina”, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh. Rumours suggest the film could bear shades of Ekta’s life.

–IANS

sim/vd

