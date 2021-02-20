ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Disha Patani's style mantra: Thigh is the limit!

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani looks drop-dead gorgeous in a new post she has shared with fans on Saturday.

In the Instagram image, Disha sports a midnight blue, fitted thigh high tube dress. She leaves her hair open and opts for a smokey-eyes impact.

“Hair and makeup by me,” Disha wrote alongside the image. 

Disha keeps sharing workout videos and pictures on Instagram. Her bikini shoots, particularly, are lived by fans.

She awaits the release of the Salman Khan-starrer “Radhe” currently. Salman and Disha have previously worked in the film “Bharat”. 

“Radhe” also has Randeep Hooda in the cast and is directed by Prabhudheva. 

That apart, she is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri in “Ek Villain 2”. The actress collaborated with Suri in their 2020 film “Malang”.

Disha will also be seen in “KTina”, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

–IANS

dc/vnc

LATEST UPDATES

