ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Disha's jaw-dropping stunts impress rumoured beau Tiger Shroff

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani shared a video performing various jaw-dropping stunts, and rumoured beau Tiger Shroff seems impressed and envious.

Disha posted a video pulling off stunts such as backflips, cartwheels, flips and swinging.

She wrote: “#wuiiiii”

ADVERTISEMENT

A stunned Tiger took to the comment section and wrote: “Woah wish I could do that.”

Disha and Tiger are known for their deadly stunts. The two keep uploading glimpses from practice sessions on social media.

The actress currently awaits the release of the Salman Khan-starrer “Radhe”. Salman and Disha have previously worked together in the film “Bharat”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Radhe” also has Randeep Hooda in the cast and is directed by Prabhudheva.

That apart, she is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri in “Ek Villain 2”. The actress collaborated with Suri in their 2020 film “Malang”.

Disha will also be seen in “KTina”, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger will be seen in “Ganapath”, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film is set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. The film has been planned as the first film of a franchise.

The actor will also be seen in the second installment of his 2014 debut film “Heropanti”. The second installment, to be directed by Ahmed Khan, will co-star Tara Sutaria.

–IANS

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKirti Kulhari starts shooting for 'Four More Shots Please!' season 3
Next articleChrissy Teigen asks President Biden to unfollow her: It's not you, it's me
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Bollywood plans a big comeback with sequels

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood sure has plans to bounce back with multiple big-ticket films over the next months, most of these are sequels
Read more
News

Nikki Tamboli post Bigg Boss 14: I may do Bollywood films now

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Nikki Tamboli, who finished in the top three spot of Bigg Boss 14, now looks forward to working in...
Read more
Sports

Suresh Raina to 'captain' Uttar Pradesh Dabbangs in music league

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Retired India cricket all-rounder Suresh Raina has switched streams and will 'captain' Uttar Pradesh Dabbangs of India's first...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser released on Bhansali's birthday

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Wednesday launched the teaser of his upcoming Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, on the official website...

Sharman Joshi film 'Fauji Calling' in cinemas on March 12

Chrissy Teigen asks President Biden to unfollow her: It's not you,...

Kirti Kulhari starts shooting for 'Four More Shots Please!' season 3

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares memes on herself

Sanjay Gupta applauds efforts of 'Mumbai Saga' team, shares teaser

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021