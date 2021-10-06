Disney pauses Princess Concert tour due to Covid concerns

- Advertisement -

New York, Oct 6 (IANS) The upcoming Disney Princess Concert tour has been postponed due to concerns over the spread of Covid-19, Disney Concerts announced Tuesday in a statement posted on Twitter and Instagram, reports Billboard.com.

“Out of the best interests for the health and safety of our ticket buyers and their families, Disney Princess – The Concert shows scheduled to take place between Nov. 1 and Dec. 12, 2021 are being rescheduled to 2022,” the statement read. “Shows scheduled between Feb. 1 and April 16, 2022 remain as planned.”

- Advertisement -

The show celebrates popular Disney princesses through songs, animation, and stories.

The 85-city tour was expected to begin in Macon, Georgia, and include Broadway performers like Christy Altomare, who originated the role of Anya in Anastasia; Susan Egan, who played Belle in Beauty and the Beast; Courtney Reed, who starred as Jasmine in Aladdin; and Aisha Jackson, who portrayed Anna in Frozen. Anneliese van der Pol, who is known for her work on Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven and Raven’s Home, will also star in the production.

- Advertisement -

The postponement follows news last week that ‘Aladdin on Broadway’ is currently pausing shows for two weeks after breakthrough Covid-19 cases within the company.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

eka/kr