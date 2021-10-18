- Advertisement -

Divya Dutta is an exceptional actress, who can singlehandedly breathe life into her films. Her nuanced performances have won her loyal fans from the cinephile circle and beyond. She’s one of those gifted actors in our film industry, who perfectly understands the pitch of her characters and fittingly executes them as per the tone of the film.

She holds her characters by their nerves to deliver knockout performances one after the other. Her works in films like ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, ‘Veer-Zaara’ and ‘Badlapur’ among many others are a longstanding testimony to this fact.

Divya Dutta won the best actor for her performance in short film ‘Sheer Qorma’ at DFW South Asian Film Festival. The award was given to her in Dallas, US today. The film has been doing rounds of festivals across the globe winning accolades and acclaim everywhere.

Directed by Faraz Ansari, Sheer Qorma represents the LGBTQA+ community with a heart-warming story starring Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker.

Dutta also launched her second book at an event in US. The book titled ‘The Stars In My Sky’ is Dutta’s memorable experience and interactions with people in the film industry who have been an important part of her journey so far.

An excited Divya said, “It is lovely to see such amazing response on the film from the audiences world over. It is an important film. This trip has been very gratifying for me personally with the film and my performance being appreciated and my second book finding so much of love from people here.”

While her second book will be available on stands from Oct 25th, the actress is looking forward to release of films Dhaakad and Sharmaji Ki Beti next year.

Commenting on the book launch, she added, “I am also happy to have launched my second book here. I am now looking forward to have a get-together in Mumbai for the book early next month, after my return to Mumbai.”

