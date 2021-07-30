Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

Divya Dutta wraps her Dhaakad schedule in Budapest

By Glamsham Editorial
Divya Dutta wraps her Dhaakad schedule in Budapest
Divya Dutta wraps her 'Dhaakad' schedule in Budapest | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Divya Dutta in Budapest, wraps her shoots for her forthcoming film Dhaakad. Divya Dutta shared a breezy picture outside her vanity van in Budapest. The actor is there to wrap up her portions for Dhaakad. The actor wrote

It’s the most beautiful feeling to resume shoot and portray one of my most favourite roles! Playing Rohini has been a beautiful journey!! And now it’s a wrap for me!! Big hug my lovely team for making it so memorable !carrying back some amazing memories! Cheers @dhaakadmovie @razylivingtheblues @kanganaranaut @rampal72 @smaklai @hunar.mukut @writish1 and the entire crew!

Dhaakad has her playing a menacing character of Rohini. She would be seen with smouldering and piercing eyes, looking fierce, bold and deadly in the film.

Adv.

Dhaakad is based on issues of child trafficking and crime against women.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai, Dhaakad stars Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal along with Divya Dutta. The film is slated to release theatrically on October 1, 2021.

Adv.
Previous articleNeha Bhasin first confirmed ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ contestant
Next articleNFAI gets rare 450 glass slides of early Telugu cinema
Adv.
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates