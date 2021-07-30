Divya Dutta wraps her Dhaakad schedule in Budapest

Adv.

Divya Dutta in Budapest, wraps her shoots for her forthcoming film Dhaakad. Divya Dutta shared a breezy picture outside her vanity van in Budapest. The actor is there to wrap up her portions for Dhaakad. The actor wrote

It’s the most beautiful feeling to resume shoot and portray one of my most favourite roles! Playing Rohini has been a beautiful journey!! And now it’s a wrap for me!! Big hug my lovely team for making it so memorable !carrying back some amazing memories! Cheers @dhaakadmovie @razylivingtheblues @kanganaranaut @rampal72 @smaklai @hunar.mukut @writish1 and the entire crew!

Dhaakad has her playing a menacing character of Rohini. She would be seen with smouldering and piercing eyes, looking fierce, bold and deadly in the film.

Dhaakad is based on issues of child trafficking and crime against women.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai, Dhaakad stars Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal along with Divya Dutta. The film is slated to release theatrically on October 1, 2021.