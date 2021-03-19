ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Divya Kumar: Varun Dhawan couldn't believe I sang Jee Karda

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Singer Divya Kumar, who recorded the song “Jee karda” for the Varun Dhawan-starrer “Badlapur”, says the actor was surprised to know that he had sung the song.

Divya is currently seen in the music reality show “Indian Pro Music League”, and he turned emotional while shooting a recent episode. He spoke about how getting to record the song had been a big struggle for him.

“During that time, I was assisting Sachin-Jigar, when Dinesh Vijan sir, who was producing Badlapur, came up to us and said that he wanted us to make a song for the film. He took half an hour to reach the studio and Sachin-Jigar utilised that time to frame a few ideas revolving around the song. Everybody was doing every bit to build it into a number. Throughout the process, I used to be there, since I was assisting Sachin. I used to record scratches and Sachin knew it, and he casually asked me to sing a couple of lines from the song and I agreed. But the very moment I was about to start, I heard Dino sir saying that they’ll get a fresh voice for the song and that completely triggered me,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The exasperation you feel while listening to the song is not because I was heartbroken or something, but because I was irritated with the fact that they were not even considering me as an option! But the song got approved and somehow it clicked. All of them just wanted me to be the voice of that song,” he says.

The singer says when Varun heard the number, he was surprised.

“You know the original song has the same mukhra I sang that day at around 2 in the night. When Varun heard the song, he appreciated me and couldn’t even believe in the first place that it was my voice. The best part was, he took me wherever he went for promotions and made me sing the song. I really think that’s how the song became so big, because it got instilled in everybody’s mind,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

anj/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTamim Iqbal to miss B'desh's T20I series against NZ
Next articleZaid Darbar to Gauahar Khan: 'You are and always will be my sherni'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Neetu Kapoor shares photo of 'happy moments' shared with Alia

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared a snapshot of some special moments with Alia Bhatt on her birthday and called...
Read more
News

Bollywood pours in wishes for birthday boy Aamir Khan

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) As actor Aamir Khan celebrated his 56th birthday on Sunday and he was poured with wishes and blessings from...
Read more
News

Anil Kapoor: As you get older, only thing you should let fade are your denims

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor on Saturday shared a throwback photograph clicked 40 years ago in Calcutta (now Kolkata), and a...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Zaid Darbar to Gauahar Khan: 'You are and always will be my sherni'

Divya Kumar: Varun Dhawan couldn't believe I sang Jee Karda

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Singer Divya Kumar, who recorded the song "Jee karda" for the Varun Dhawan-starrer "Badlapur", says the actor was surprised to...

Tamim Iqbal to miss B'desh's T20I series against NZ

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Dunedin, March 18 (IANS) Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal will miss the three-match T20I series against New Zealand that follows a three-match ODI...

4th T20I: England win toss, choose to bowl (Toss)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 18 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the fourth T20I against India on Thursday at the Narendra...

4th T20I: Chahal replaced by Rahul Chahar, Kishan injured (lead)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 18 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the fourth T20I against India on Thursday at the Narendra...

Coaches seek leeway for players as BCCI suspends junior events

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The BCCI's decision to postpone age-group tournaments - possibly a suspension this year - due to Covid-19 has...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates