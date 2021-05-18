Divyanka Tripathi calls herself a 'seasonal flower'

Adv.

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Television star Divyanka Tripathi on Monday shared a stunning photograph from picturesque Cape Town, calling herself a “seasonal flower”.

In the picture, Divyanka is dressed in a red dress and she strikes a pose alongside a wall of red flowers.

“A seasonal flower I am! I disappear with a promise to return like a fresh soulful bloom,” she wrote as the caption.

Adv.

Divyanka is in Cape Town for the 11th season of “Khatron Ke Khiladi”. Others who will be seen in the reality show this year include Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, and Rahul Vaidya and others will be seen competing with each other

–IANS

dc/vnc