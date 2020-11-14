Diwali 2020: Kirti Kulhari reconnects with her rural roots

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Actress Kirti Kulhari is celebrating Diwali at the home of her grandparents in Rajasthan, and says revisiting simpler days has reinforced the importance of simplicity, peace and balance in her life.

“I love spending time away from the city during Diwali. The festival brings back many childhood memories and the simpler days of life. Visiting my home in Jhunjhunu just floods me with nostalgia and it reinforces the importance of simplicity, peace and balance,” Kirti said.

“I think celebrations are key to remembering what we value the most and for me it’s family and where I come from. I wish everyone clarity of thought and a clean slate this year,” she added.

On Friday, Kirti shared photographs and videos from her Rajasthan trip on her verified Instagram account. In the photographs, Kirti enjoys Bajra roti with ghee and raita. She can be seen wearing a maroon tant saree with an orange blouse and a denim jacket.

On the work front, Kirti will soon be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s “The Girl On The Train”, which also stars Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari. She also has “Four More Shots Please!” Season 3 in her kitty.

–IANS

