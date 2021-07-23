Dj Sheizwood talks about his vampire-themed song 'Bewafa'

Adv.

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Dj Sheizwood has released a vampire-themed track titled “Bewafa” which has been sung by Divya Kumar and Simran Choudhary.

Shot on a set representing a chess board, the music video has a gatsby-themed feel with actors dressed in luxury attires. Quirky touches in the musical production also fit the vampire-themed video.

Dj Sheizwood said: “It’s a brand new idea, very original and workable in the Indian music fraternity. If vampire films, television shows and series have worked, I don’t see a reason why a vampire-themed song won’t work.”

“Bewafa” has been sung by the talented Simran Choudhary and Divya Kumar. The music is by DJ Sheizwood, and the song features Shray Rai Tiwari alongside Simran Choudhary.

