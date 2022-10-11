‘Doctor G’ gets rave reactions from real doctors!

As ‘Doctor G’ starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah is nearing its release, the medical campus comedy-drama is in news for all the right reasons. Be it fun, quirky posters to the hilarious trailer, this entertainer has piqued huge curiosity and excitement amongst the audiences.

Since the movie showcases doctors and medical fraternity in a light-hearted way with a universal humour & messaging, the makers had organised a special screening for the doctors in Mumbai over the weekend. Adding a dose of entertainment to their routine and stressful life, Junglee Pictures had kept a screening for over 50 real doctors.

Apparently, the response and love from the doctors have been overwhelming. The screening witnessed a packed house, with doctors laughing their hearts out and praising the stupendous performances of the cast and the hilarious yet sensitive narrative portrayed in the film. One of the doctors is seen sharing that this movie “made her relive the residency days of her life but in a fun way”. Another male Gynaecologist while sharing his views on the film with Ayushmann Khurrana said, “the way you have shown your experience of residency has actually happened with us as well.”

The movie has gotten a massive thumbs-up from the medical fraternity and their family. With the buzz around the trailer & new dialogue promos featuring Sheeba Chadha & Shefali Shah released recently, this Friday will be the most awaited one’s for all the fans waiting to watch a comedy after a long time.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap ‘Doctor G’ is set to release in theatres on 14th October. Junglee Pictures’ upcoming slate also includes ‘Woh Ladaki Hai Kahan?’, ‘Dosa King’, ‘Ulajh’ and ‘Click Shankar’ to name a few.