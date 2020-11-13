Advtg.
Dolly Parton: I ain't got time to be old

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Nov 13 (IANS) Singer Dolly Parton, who will turn 75 in January, says she will never grow old.

The country music star joined Oprah Winfrey for an episode of “The Oprah Conversation” where she spoke about her looks and more, reports people.com.

“As you reach each milestone age, I want to know what impact, if any, does the number have on you?” Winfrey asked.

“I don’t think about my life in terms of numbers. First of all, I ain’t never gonna be old because I ain’t got time to be old. I can’t stop long enough to grow old,” she replied.

Parton said she is going to “be the best I can be at whatever age”.

“I bet you I won’t look much different when I’m 95, if I live that long, because I’m like the Gabor sisters,” she said referring to the late Hungarian socialites.

“I’m gonna look like a cartoon,” she jokingly said.

“I’ll have on the make-up. I’ll look as young as my plastic surgeons will allow me and (with) the make-up and lighting and all that. But I think more than anything, it’s about what comes from inside you.”

Parton thinks it’s about the attitude and you “gotta shine from within. Sometimes, that can make you feel young and make you seem young to other people”.

–IANS

nn/vnc

