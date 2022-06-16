Dominique Lapierre's 'Freedom at Midnight' based on India's Partition set for web series

- Advertisement -

‘Freedom at Midnight’, a new web series about the Partition of India, based on the book of same name by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, is currently in the works.

The show, described as an epic political thriller/drama that highlights several incidents from the year of India’s independence and interconnected stories about crucial events and personalities who played a significant role in writing the country’s history as we know today.

The series will see ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ director Nikkhil Advani as the show runner with the story penned by Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das and Gundeep Kaur.

Commentng on the development, Nikkhil said in a statement, “The year 1947 has been etched in India’s history as the year that shaped its fate. A riveting, emotional tale of an incident that altered the course of the nation, ‘Freedom at Midnight’ is an attempt to bring to Indians the whole truth about the events that led us to our freedom – the courage, and the hope instilled in people by the personages who gave us the new India.”

StudioNext and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani) have joined the forces on the project to co-produce the same. Once ready, the series will stream on OTT platform SonyLIV, which recently clocked 18.2 million subscribers placing it as India’s second largest video-on-demand or SVoD service only after Disney+ Hotstar, media report said.

Nikkhil further mentioned in his statement, “This is a story every Indian should know, and I feel honoured to be able to tell it along with my partners, Monisha and Madhu, and the team of writers, along with StudioNext. It is even more special for Emmay Entertainment that we get to bring this story to SonyLIV after our successful stint with ‘Rocket Boys’. The platform has been at the forefront of narrating the stories of the homeland, and I look forward to associating with them on this project too.”

Danish Khan, Head – Sony LIV, Sony Entertainment Television and StudioNext added to Nikkhil’s comments as he said, “Our goal has been to bring to light untold stories from contemporary history. From 1947 to present day, India experienced many watershed moments that are significant in shaping our futures.

“One such story of the country’s struggle for independence is ‘Freedom at Midnight’. We are delighted that StudioNext and Emmay Entertainment are collaborating on this intriguing series, and cannot wait to get started on this one with Nikhil and his talented team.”