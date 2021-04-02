BollywoodNews

Don't know any cricketers: Urvashi Rautela's statement goes viral, spawns memes

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela’s assertion that she does not know any cricketer has gone viral, as have memes around the subject. In the past, she has been linked with cricketer Rishabh Pant.

It all began during a recent interactive session of Urvashi on Instagram, where she was responding to various questions from fans.

On being asked who is her favourite cricketer, the actress replied: “I don’t watch cricket at all so don’t know any cricketers. I have deep respect for Sachin sir and Virat sir.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This response from the actress left many netizens surprised.

Needless to mention that screenshots of her response and memes made on the same have gone viral on social media.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMobile health tech can aid elderly with heart disease
Next articleNamit Das gets nostalgic about 'Aarya' shoot
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

advtg

LATEST UPDATES

advtg

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates