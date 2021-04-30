Doob Gaye” featuring Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa has been released. You can’t get over this intense love story

Adv.

Bollywood and the music industry’s superstar Urvashi Rautela is back with another heart-touching music video and this time she is starring alongside the most renowned Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. Urvashi Rautela is right now the most talented actress in Bollywood and people love her because of the performances she has given in the films like “Virgin Bhanupriya”, “Pagalpanti”, “Sanam Re”, “Singh Saab the Great”, “Mr. Airavata”, and many others

Now “Doob Gaye” is the very recent music video of Urvashi Rautela in which she can be seen romancing with Guru Randhawa. “Doob Gaye” is directed by Remo Dsouza who has also choreographed a dance sequence in the video whereas the lyrics are written by Jaani, music composed by B Praak under the label of T series Bhushan Kumar. It is a melodious yet beautiful song with an interesting love story between the pair, Urvashi Rautela is also performing a ballet- contemporary dance sequence in the music video that just throws light on one of her many talents. “Doob Gaye” was shot in Goa so we get to see some scenic beauty of the place. The comment section on Youtube is entirely filled with the love that fans are showering on the pair. The music video is grossing uncountable views already.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela is going to be seen with Randeep Hooda in the Jio Studios web series “Inspector Avinash”. Talking about the actress’ Tamil debut Urvashi Rautela is all set to play the role of a microbiologist and an IITian in an upcoming big-budget sci-fi Tamil film. The actress is going to be seen in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” and a Hindi remake of ” Thirutu Payale 2”. The most exciting project for the actress is “Versace” an international music collaboration album with the Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan.