Bollywood News

'Dream Girl' director Raaj Shaandilyaa: Nothing speaks louder than talent

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Writer-filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa, who made his directorial debut with the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl last year, strongly believes nothing speaks louder than talent and self belief.

Shaandilyaa, who is a Limca Book Record holder, started his journey in the television industry and made his mark as lead writer and content director of “Comedy Circus” show from the year 2007 to 2014.

He later worked as a dialogue writer in films such as “Welcome Back” and “Freaky Ali”. Shaandaliyaa also worked on the screenplay of the Sanjay Dutt-starrer “Bhoomi” and dialogues in “Jabariya Jodi”.

“I’ve learnt so much at every step of my career and honestly I believe nothing speaks louder than talent and self belief. Am grateful for all the love that has come my way and I hope to continue touching people’s lives through my work,” said the filmmaker, who has been working on several scripts during lockdown.

–IANS

dc/vnc

