Advtg.
Bollywood News

'Dream girl' director Raaj Shaandilyaa reveals his lockdown therapy

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Writer-filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa, who made his directorial debut with the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl last year, has been working on a few exciting projects during lockdown and cannot wait to make a big announcement.

“I have been working on some really exciting projects during the lockdown and really can’t wait to make the big announcement. My directorial debut, ‘Dream Girl’ received so much love from the audiences, so I am really looking forward to bringing my next film for them,” Shaandilyaa said.

He says he took the pandemic in his stride and made sure to make it as productive as he could. Things that kept him bust included “reading a lot of work and finishing writing what was pending”.

Advtg.

“I didn’t know this time was all a human needed away from the usual city chaos. I could concentrate even better in isolation where my only motive was to come up with such scripts that would make people laugh so that whenever after all this they watch my work, the joy can come back,” he said.

“After all, comedy can never go wrong,” he summed up.

–IANS

Advtg.

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleIPL: Unconventional but brave, that's the way for spinners
Next articleBollywood demands justice for Nikita Tomar
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

12 years of Fashion Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse starrer Fashion inspirational dialogues

12 years of Fashion: Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse...

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
On the occasion of 12 years of Fashion, we have inspirational dialogues starring Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse. Check out Fashion dialogues below:
Bhumi Pednekar: I am not an accidental actor

Bhumi Pednekar: I am not an accidental actor

'Dream girl' director Raaj Shaandilyaa reveals his lockdown therapy 1

MI outplayed RCB, they deserved to win: Katich

Emma Roberts explains why she’s expecting a baby boy

Emma Roberts explains why she’s expecting a baby boy

Taish review Packs a ferocious punch

Taish review: Packs a ferocious punch

Shehnaaz Gill shares some interesting news about her upcoming project

Shehnaaz Gill shares some interesting news about her upcoming project

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks