'Dreamin' out loud' hitmaker Vineet drops single on Covid-19 vaccine

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi March 18 (IANS) Vineet Singh Hukmani earned the distinction of becoming the first Indian artiste to hit number one spot in the international radio charts this year with his single “Dreamin’ out loud”. He is now ready with another single, “Jab the world”.

His new track is about the world getting ready to get vaccinated, but it is not just about the Covid-19 vaccine. As Vineet puts it, the song also gives hope for a vaccine that eradicates the growing “disaffection” worldwide.

“Sometimes optimism, in this case the world beating Coronavirus, is a catalyst for more optimism, which is the world beating hate,” he explains while speaking to IANS.

The song, Vineet says, “imagines, that the ‘anti hate’ vaccine is already launched and everyone can’t help but rock to the beats of togetherness it (the vaccine) promises.”

“The song’s optimism is injected with hope, and showcases everyone from world leaders to doctors to the police to your neighbour now biologically immune to hate, gender bias, discrimination, racism, climate and apathy etc,” he adds.

Primarily a rock song, it also has elements of dance music, which Vineet says was important since it was conceptualised as a celebratory song.

“The song has a rock vibe with guitars coupled with a ‘dance rock’ celebratory mood! It is mixed to be punchy like my rock influences, mainly Van Halen and KISS. However it easily crosses over beyond rock to connect with anyone looking to dance to the beat of humanity! I enjoyed singing this tremendously as it is powered with positive angst, if there is such a thing!” he says.

–IANS

smg/vnc

