Drew Barrymore says “My heart goes out to people of India” in a video message

Drew Barrymore is an American actress, producer, director, talk show host and entrepreneur. Drew is the recipient of numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a BAFTA nomination.

Drew Barrymore hosts the popular American talk show – The Drew Barrymore Show – that airs on Zee Cafe India. The actress addressed the issue on her popular talk show and shared a video with a special message to lift the spirits of people in India in these trying times.

In the video message Drew said, “Hello everyone and Namaste India! This one’s a special message to the people of India. A lot of you guys already know of my deep-rooted connection with the country and how I’ve always loved India for its culture, its people and so much more! It truly holds a very special place in my heart. In my visits, I’ve met so many wonderful people who’ve truly inspired me as a person which propelled me to write a chapter in my book too. Today, as we cope with the worldwide situation, my heart goes out to the people of India who’re trying hard to hold it together. My sincere wishes and prayers to you to stay strong and BELIEVE that we will come out stronger together.”

She continued sharing, “I came across a couple of articles online that truly invigorated a sense of faith and positivity in me, like a 110-year-old Covid-19 survivor in India, or how a man donating his entire life’s savings towards relief. Countless people, celebrities and organizations are coming together and pledging support, people starting food centres and relief groups – and this is TRULY the need of the hour. A small contribution could really help and make a giant difference, and even save a life!”

“I’m doing my bit and urge you to do whatever is in your capacity. And most importantly, I’m sending you a lot of love, healing and prayers and faith in the light at the end of this dark tunnel. Namaste. Thank you so much and all of my love”, she concluded.

The video post was captioned: “Here’s a special message from @drewbarrymore herself to lift your spirits in these trying times. We’re all in this together. ❤️ #StaySafe, #StayHome and help as much as you can. @thedrewbarrymoreshow @viacbsglobaldst #Covid19 #IndiaAgainstCovid #Drew #TheDrewBarrymoreShow #DrewBarrymore #India #Covid #Corona #Hope #Love #Positivity”