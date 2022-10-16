'Drishyam 2' makers recreate a day in the life of Vijay Salgaonkar

From travelling down to Panjim in a bus to visiting a satsang and eating pav bhaji, the ‘Drishyam 2’ trail recreated on Sunday in the Goan capital was like living, for a day, the life of Vijay Salgaonkar (played by Ajay Devgn in ‘Drishyam’).

Without actually taking visiting journalists to real locations, the makers created entire scenes from the movie at a local theatre and tried to make the connect with Vijay Salgaonkar, the lead character in the film.

To jog the memory of the journalists, ‘Drishyam’ was also screened. Many of those present related to the sequence where Salgaonkar is seen watching a film with his family and enjoying a box of popcorn in the theatre.

The Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Drishyam’ (2015), a remake of a 2013 Malayalam film of same name, was about a loving husband and father who tried his best to save his family from police investigations after the son of a police officer goes missing.

With ‘Drishyam 2’ all set to be released in theatres on November 18, the makers of the Abhishek Pathak film will unveil the trailer in Goa on Monday, October 17. Its star cast features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor.