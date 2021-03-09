ADVERTISEMENT
Drug dealer in SSR probe gets 14-day judicial custody

By Glamsham Bureau
Panaji, March 9 (IANS) A Panaji court on Tuesday remanded Hemant Sah, an alleged drug dealer linked to narcotic-angle probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, to 14 days in judicial custody.

“The Narcotics Control Bureau team found him in possession of 0.23 gms LSD and 30 gms charas during a raid in Panaji on Monday,” NCB counsel Samir T told reporters here.

According to NCB, Sah, a native of Madhya Pradesh, had been running a shack along North Goa’s Morjim beach for several years had been allegedly named as a supplier by two alleged Mumbai-based drug dealers Anuj Keswani and Regan Mahakaal, who have already been booked by the agency’s in its high-profile drug probe.

Two other Africans, one each from Nigeria and Congo, who were arrested by the NCB team in a separate operation on Monday were being produced in court for remand and a trial court in Mapusa is expected to pronounce its order later in the day.

LATEST UPDATES

