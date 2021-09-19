Dua Lipa, Mega Thee Stallion's 28-city tour to begin in Feb 2022

- Advertisement -

New York, Sep 19 (IANS) Dua Lipa recently announced the dates for her 28-city North American ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour featuring support from Megan Thee Stallion, Caroline Polachek and Lola Zouai, reports Billboard.com.

The arena outing in support of the singer’s album of the same name is slated to start on February 9 at FTX Arena in Miami, and feature Dua’s first-ever headlining shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Forum.

“I’m so thrilled to tour again and see my angels in person! How amazing that we all get to dance and celebrate together once again,” the singer said in a statement announcing the road trip, which will also hit Atlanta, Boston, Toronto, Minneapolis, Dallas, Las Vegas and Seattle before winding down at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, on April 1.

“When I was writing Future Nostalgia, I imagined the songs being played in clubs on nights out with your mates. I’m so excited that this fantasy is finally coming true. I can’t wait to experience these songs with you together live!”

Lipa released her second studio album, ‘Future Nostalgia’ in 2020 which received critical acclaim. It earned six Grammy nominations including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year and became her first UK number-one album. The album helped Lipa win British Female Solo Artist and British Album of the Year at the 2021 Brit Awards.

