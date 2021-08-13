Ed Sheeran hopes his daughter won't be a singer

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles, Aug 13 (IANS) Singer Ed Sheeran is reluctant that his daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran follows in her father’s footsteps and become a musician because he worries any songs she released would always be compared to his back tracks.

The ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their first child Lyra Antarctica in August last year.

Speaking on the ‘Table Manners’ podcast, Sheeran said: “I think it’s from being in the music industry – I’m like, ‘I would not wish this on my child.’ I would hate for her to be known as my daughter rather than just Lyra, I want her to have own identity.”

Lyra’s mother Cherry is a hockey player and Ed feels their daughter is destined to be sporty like her, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I think Lyra will be more sport I think,” he said.

Sheeran previously shared that he considered retiring from music following the birth of his daughter in order to be a great father, however, after putting a lot of “time and effort” into the early days of fatherhood, he felt his urge to write songs return.

–IANS

dc/kr