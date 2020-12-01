Eijaz Khan flaunts his romantic avatar in new music video 'Banjaran'

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Actor Eijaz Khan has showcased his romantic side in a new music video. The soft romantic number titled Banjaran features Eijaz with actress Sheen Das.

The story is about two lovers who parted ways and how they reunite at a wedding. Eijaz looks stunning in Indian wear and dons a romantic look throughout the song, something which the actor is known for. His chiselled physique only adds to his charisma.

Eijaz, who is currently in the Bigg Boss house participating in season 14 of the show, had described the song as an “organic number”.

“Banjaran is a beautiful song with an amazing storyline. I had a great time associating with it. It’s an organic number and the way the music video was planned was very relatable. I enjoy love stories and there was something very touching about this one. I’m glad the audience is enjoying it as much as I am,” he had said.

Banjaran has been written, composed and sung by Gami and arranged by Ranjit Barot.

–IANS

