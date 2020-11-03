Advtg.
Eijaz-Pavitra marriage will last for 2 days: Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Bigg Boss season 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh says if Eijaz Khan wed Pavitra Punia, their marriage would not last for more than two days.

A love story has been brewing between Eijaz and Pavitra for a while but Vindu is not convinced.

“I have seen bits and pieces of this season’s ‘Bigg Boss’ but I don’t think Eijaz (Khan) and Pavitra (Punia) are going to get married. It is not possible. Eijaz has a different personality and Pavitra has her own personality. If they get married, then it will last only for two days, so what’s the meaning of it?” said Vindu.

Incidentally, Eijaz has been in relationships with popular television actress Anita Hassanandani, Italian-Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio and aspiring actress Nidhi Kashyap in the past. None of his relationships turned out to be fruitful.

His romance with Pavitra started when Eijaz, in the last episode, spent quality time with her on a romantic private date. They confessed their feelings towards each other openly on the show. Pavitra also cooked for Eijaz and the actor was floored by the surprise.

Eijaz and Pavitra’s huge fan bases are rooting to see more of their chemistry, and are delighted to see them express their feelings towards each other.

In a clip of current season, Pavitra is seen admitting to having two boyfriends at the same time in the past. Her confession came when ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra claimed she was already married and hid it from him when they were in a relationship.

–IANS

iv/vnc

