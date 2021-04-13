Arjun Kapoor-Tara Sutaria to shoot ‘Ek Villain Returns’ in Goa

Adv.

Ever since the makers of ‘Ek Villain Returns’ have announced the film, there has been a lot of excitement amongst the fans for the same. The film is one of the only big ticket multi-starrers that is currently on floors. Boasting of a stellar cast including John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor & Tara Sutaria, the action thriller is expected to be one of the biggest releases of 2022.

After wrapping the first schedule of ‘Ek Villain Returns’ in Mumbai recently, the makers are all set for the second schedule. While the first schedule was shot extensively across multiple locations in Mumbai, the second schedule goes on-floors in Goa. The makers took this decision of shifting the shoot location after carefully analysing the rising Covid cases in Mumbai. With the possibility of a lockdown it made sense to move the shoot outside the city since it’s a large production which calls for several big action pieces, big romance portions which can only be shot on live locations.

Director Mohit Suri, who along with his team flew down to Goa a few days back for a quick recce, is all set to begin shooting for the movie from 16th April! Interestingly, Ek Villain was also shot in Goa, just like some of Mohit’s other films including Malang, Aashiqui2 among others.

Talking about taking the film’s second schedule shoot to Goa, Ekta Kapoor shares, “Shooting during these times is hard on the cast & crew, but they’ve shown fantastic resilience and great team work and have turned things around at such a short notice; we are ready to roll this week. The scale and mounting of the film calls for live, scenic locales instead of studio floors. Also, Goa has always been a character in itself in Mohit’s films. So I am excited to see how Mohit will showcase Goa in Ek Villain Returns.”

Adds Bhushan Kumar, “Our first schedule went off well in Mumbai last month, but with rising cases in the city, we have to be careful and ensure safety of our cast and crew. Mohit and his team scouted some good locations in Goa where the team shoots next. Goa has always been an integral part of all Mohit’s films, Ek Villain Returns will also make the place an important character. The protocols laid down by our governments will be followed and we hope the shoot goes off well.”

‘Ek Villain Returns’ is directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series & Balaji Telefilms. Featuring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles, the film releases on February 11, 2022