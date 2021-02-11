ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain’ to ‘Return’ in Feb 2022

The second installment of 'Ek Villain', directed by Mohit Suri, is set to release in February next year with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani & Tara Sutaria

By Glamsham Editorial
Ek Villain Returns Poster
Ek Villain Returns Poster
ADVERTISEMENT

The second installment of Ek Villain, directed by filmmaker Mohit Suri, is set to release on February 11 next year. The news was confirmed by the films cast John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria as well as director Suri on Thursday.

John and Arjun posted the same note on Instagram: “Iss kahaani ka hero, villain hai! #EkVillainReturns, 11th Feb, 2022.”

Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani had identical posts, too: “Aapko shikayat ka mauka nahi denge.. #EkVillainReturns, February 11, 2022.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Director Suri wrote: “Hero ki kahaani sab jaante hai.. par villain ki? #EkVillainReturns 11th Feb, 2022.”

Ek Villain released in 2014. It was an action thriller and a tragic love story, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The film was a hit and its music became a rage.  –ians/dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMahie Gill: Pressure of delivering hits is scary for bigger actors
Next articleTrue Beauty – Call Me Maybe Song Lyrics (SAya)
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Ranveer Singh reveals a funny video of Rohit Shetty

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ranveer Singh has revealed the fun side of Rohit Shetty by sharing a hilarious video where the filmmaker is driving a clown car
Read more
News

Arjun Kapoor to support sponsor treatment cost of 100 cancer couples

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is lending support to 100 cancer couples. He says the pandemic has taught him the importance of helping others.
Read more
News

John Abraham posts video of bike stunt, gets trolled for not wearing helmet

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor John Abraham shared a sneak peek of a bike stunt of his upcoming film, but was trolled for not wearing a helmet while riding the two-wheeler
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kareena Kapoor Crysta IVF Redcliffe Lifesciences

Kareena Kapoor to endorse a fertility & pregnancy care brand

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kareena Kapoor: While I have been lucky to conceive naturally, there are millions out there, who aren’t able to conceive naturally...

Abhay Deol feels Bandra Film Festival will help indie filmmakers

Why Gurmeet Choudhary is emotional about his new horror film 'The...

Jonita Gandhi: It's always fun working with Badshah

Parvin Dabas on reintroducing 'panja' professionally

Utsav Sarkar, Ayushi Gupta & Prasad Mali get set for ‘The...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021